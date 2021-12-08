Linlithgow 22-0 Forrester: Reds prevail in their first competitive fixture for six weeks

Aiden Rennison touches down under the posts during Linlithgow's comfortable victory over Forrester (Pic by Graham Black)

“It was a great day at the office,” said Linlithgow president Ken Richardson. “The pack really fronted up.

"And as a result we were in command for the whole game pretty much.

"Although the backs scored all four tries, it was the pack that did all the hard work.

"It was good to see them perform so well. You could see them coming off the field, covered in mud with big smiles on their faces, they were happy.”

Incredibly, due to coronavirus and weather related call-offs, it was Linlithgow’s first competitive fixture in six weeks and only the 1sts’ second home league game this season.

Richardson said: “They have played five away games and that was just their second home game so they were delighted to get back into the swing of things.

"Inevitably, because they hadn’t played for so long, they probably left a few tries out there.”

The Reds were on top from the off against Forrester and went 5-0 up inside five minutes when Cammy Murrie sent Lewis Wells through a gap in the visitors’ defence to score a fine out wide on the right; conversion missed.

A lovely Aidan Rennison try converted by Jack Frame then made it 12-0.

The first half scoring then ended at 17-0, thanks to Lewis Wells charging down a defender’s attempted clearance kick and driving over the line.

The Reds’ fourth try came when Mark Green made a trademark break and after a patient build up, ball was moved to Ross Tulloch who cruised over in the corner on his 50th 1st XV appearance.

Linlithgow, fifth in the Tennent’s East Division 1 table with 20 points from seven games, face a tough looking league encounter at leaders Ross High this Saturday, KO 2pm.

"Ross High are obviously top because they are playing well,” Richardson said.

"But we played them in the only other home game we’ve played and we beat them when they visited Mains Park.