Linlithgow 2nd XV 29-19 Gala 2nd XV: Reds' super second string secure stunning success

Linlithgow 2nds' inspirational captain Andrew Archer in action in the 29-19 win over Gala 2nds (Pic by Graham Black)

And – the day after around 3000 people had attended a hugely successful fireworks display at the rugby ground – the Linlithgow second string produced fireworks of their own as they recorded a 29-19 home win over Gala second XV.

"That is three impressive performances on the trot that our seconds have had against strong Borders opposition,” said Linlithgow president Ken Richardson.

"They lost to the league leaders Melrose seconds but acquitted themselves very well and beat Peebles seconds and Gala seconds.”

Despite the final outcome, Gala had earlier come out the blocks quickly to take a 7-0 lead with a converted try.

But, after great build-up play involving Andrew Archer and Gregor McLean, Cammy Walker touched down to reduce the deficit to two points, conversion missed.

The Reds’ Lewis Wells then found space on the outside to score a well-constructed try for 10-7, with the subsequent kick again off target.

Wells then ran in from 60m to put Linlithgow 15-7 ahead at half-time.

Wells’ hat-trick try then earned the bonus point, Tom Cole kicking the conversion for 22-7.

A converted Gala try then made it 22-14 before Stu Young drove over for Linlithgow’s fifth try and Kieran Cochrane slotted the conversion for 29-14.

After a Reds player was red carded following a confrontation between players, Gala scored a consolation try in the corner.

While Linlithgow first XV don’t have a competitive fixture this weekend, the seconds host Leith seconds on Friday night.