Linlithgow Rugby Club away from home yet again
Linlithgow Rugby Club’s scheduled home Tennent’s East Division 1 game against Portobello last Friday night was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 9:44 am
Updated
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 12:39 pm
It meant the club’s astonishing lack of home fixtures taking place was continued ahead of this Saturday’s league trip to Duns.
"We have only had one home game this season so far,” Linlithgow president Ken Richardson told the Journal and Gazette.
“This will be our sixth away game, just the way things have happened.
"We have had a good turnout at training, so we go down to the Borders hopeful of a good result.”
The Reds go into the Duns match in fifth place in the table with 15 points from their six matches so far.