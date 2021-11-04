Linlithgow Rugby Club away from home yet again

Linlithgow in action at Portobello earlier this season (Pic by Graham Black)

It meant the club’s astonishing lack of home fixtures taking place was continued ahead of this Saturday’s league trip to Duns.

"We have only had one home game this season so far,” Linlithgow president Ken Richardson told the Journal and Gazette.

“This will be our sixth away game, just the way things have happened.

"We have had a good turnout at training, so we go down to the Borders hopeful of a good result.”