Losing an astonishing 12 stones in two years inspired Mark to start up women's coaching at Bo'ness Rugby Club

Mark MacDonald has lost 12 stones in two years

So he and his wife Laura decided to sign up for the Scottish Rugby Union Essential Coaching Course.

With interest high in starting a women's team at Bo’ness Rugby Club, Mark and Laura took this on board and started a women's rugby fitness session which 20 ladies were attending by week four.

It is held on Tuesdays from 5.45 to 6.30pm and involves lots of fun rugby fitness games without the contact. It is held at Bo'ness Rugby Pitch behind the Recreation Centre.