Losing an astonishing 12 stones in two years inspired Mark to start up women's coaching at Bo'ness Rugby Club
After losing an astonishing 12 stones in two years training with Bo’ness Rugby Club, Mark MacDonald wanted to give something back by helping to coach others.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:57 am
So he and his wife Laura decided to sign up for the Scottish Rugby Union Essential Coaching Course.
With interest high in starting a women's team at Bo’ness Rugby Club, Mark and Laura took this on board and started a women's rugby fitness session which 20 ladies were attending by week four.
It is held on Tuesdays from 5.45 to 6.30pm and involves lots of fun rugby fitness games without the contact. It is held at Bo'ness Rugby Pitch behind the Recreation Centre.
Everyone is welcome of any fitness or skill level – just be ready to have some fun!