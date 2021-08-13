Kirkliston band set to release debut album

Local band The Super Moons, who will release their debut album 'Real Life Heroes' on August 20.

Recorded at Sub Station Studios in Rosyth despite limitations due to the pandemic, the band hope to turn more people onto their music.

Guitar/ singer Geoff Hamilton said: "We recorded it last year on and off, when we could. Then we finished things off at the beginning of this year. It sounds great, even if I do say so myself.

"We don’t have any great expectations. Our main objective was to do something we were all happy with. It’s like any kind of art, we just want to get it in front of as many people as possible.

The album cover for Real Life Heroes.

"There’s a guy I know in Edinburgh who runs a very small record label, Infinite Hive, we have released stuff through him before. But this is the first time we have done an album.

"Most of the songs on it are just about ordinary things, with a couple about the whole situation last year.

"So there is definitely a nod to key workers like those in the NHS and what they have done for us.”

The band, all in their 40s, got together three years ago. Geoff is one of three in the five piece who live in the same Kirkliston street, Lauson Place. He said: “It started off as a weekend thing for the three of us on the same street. Have a few beers, play guitars, and it progressed from there.

The Super Moons, pictured playing live in Glasgow.

"David (Wilson) had a friend in South Queensferry, Jason (Kruger), who plays bass so we roped him in. Then we got our drummer Kris (Ciesielka) through a Gumtree advert. Most of us were in bands when we were younger then did nothing for years until this came about.

"When we were looking for a name for the band I heard there was going to be a super moon that night so we just used that. After a while it’s just the name and we don’t think anything of it really.

The Super Moons are now keen to get back on stage.

Geoff said: "We are back to trying to organise gigs, like everyone else in the world just now. We are playing the Connifox in Kirkliston on August 27, and we are playing Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh in October..

"We are keen to do as many gigs as we can. At the moment we are trying to find another local venue for the album launch gig.”

He added: “We had hoped to play festivals last year but obviously everything was called off.”