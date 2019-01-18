Award-winning band Rose Room swing back into Linlithgow

Following a successful opening gig of 2019 from the highly popular Ken Mathieson’s Classic Jazz Orchestra, Linthgow Jazz has lined up another treat for its February concert.

Rose Room will be playing at Queen Margaret Hall, Linlithgow, on Saturday, February 2.

Sue McHugh, of Linlithgow Jazz, said: “We got the year off to an energising start with another sterling performance from Ken Mathieson’s Classic Jazz Orchestra.

“Ken’s band never fails to deliver and we hope to have them back again early next year.

“Our next event is the wonderful Rose Room, a band that – for many – needs no introduction.

“But for those of you who have yet to have the joy of discovering this quartet, Rose Room are a gypsy jazz/swing quartet who won the Scottish Jazz Best Band Award in 2018.

“The band features Tam Gallagher and Tom Watson on rhythm and solo guitars respectively, and Jimmy Moon on double bass, and is led by the astonishingly talented Seonaid Aitken on violin and vocals. Seonaid won the Scottish Jazz Best Vocalist award in 2017 and 2018!”

Sue recalled that Rose Room was the first band she hosted after taking over the reins at Linlithgow Jazz from Bob and Julie McDowell in 2013.

Sue added: “The reputations of both the band and Seonaid continue to grow every year and we’re always delighted that they can fit in a trip to Linlithgow to entertain us.”

Linlithgow Jazz nights are proving extremely popular, so it’s advisable to purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets (£10) are on sale from Far From the Madding Crowd, 20 High Street, Linlithgow; or call 01506 845509. Tickets are also available online at Eventbrite – www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rose-room-tickets-54558075673. Any remaining tickets will on on sale at the door on the night.

The concert takes place in the Queen Margaret Hall, the church hall of St Michael’s RC Church, Blackness Road, Linlithgow. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

You can find out more about Rose Room and listen to some of their music at www.roseroom.co.uk. To find out more about Linlithgow Jazz, see www.facebook.com/LinlithgowJazz.