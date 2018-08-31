Classic car display in classic setting of Hopetoun House

The Rotary Club of South Queensferry is holding its second Charity Classic / Vintage Car Show on Sunday, September 23, in the grounds of Hopetoun House.

A wonderful range of over 100 cars and motorcycles will be on display, plus classic and vintage fire tenders and lorries.

There will also be a section featuring electric cars and new technology.

Rotary Club President Sandy Mackenzie said: “This is a great opportunity to raise funds for good causes and at the same time see rare and interesting vehicles in an unrivalled classical setting.

“We are grateful to the management of Hopetoun House for offering us their splendid facilities. Last year’s event was very well attended by visitors and exhibitors.

“We hope the show will become a fixture on the classic motoring calendar.”

Admission to the Classic / Vintage Car Show also includes a discount voucher to view Hopetoun House. Free entry for children and free parking. The show is open 11am to 4pm.