Czech orchestra plays in sync with movie E.T. at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

Relive the magic of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial on the big screen accompanied by a live performance of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Saturday, April 20.

Director Steven Spielberg’s heart-warming masterpiece is one of the brightest stars in motion picture history.

Filled with unparalleled magic and imagination, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial follows the moving story of a lost little alien who befriends a 10-year-old boy named Elliott.

Experience all the mystery and fun of their unforgettable adventure in the beloved movie that captivated audiences around the world, complete with John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync to the film projected on a huge HD screen!

The concert will see the Czech National Symphony Orchestra return to the venue following their highly acclaimed performance as part of the Usher Hall’s Sunday Classics series in 2018.

The CNSO has gained a position among both Czech and Europe’s top symphonic ensembles.

Tickets for E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial are available online at Usher Hall