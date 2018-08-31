Day Out with Thomas weekend in Bo’ness

Thousands of young visitors and their families will be heading to The Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway for a Day Out With Thomas on Saturday and Sunday, September 8 and 9.

This event is hugely entertaining and includes a steam train journey. Visitors also get to meet Thomas, Percy and The Fat Controller at the award-winning heritage railway.

Amanda Kilburn, business development director at the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway, said: “We are delighted to once again host a Day Out With Thomas weekend. It is clear to see the joy the event brings on the faces of every visitor. Our volunteers ensure that everyone has a wonderful time and is looked after.

“We are also pleased that The Fat Controller himself will be around to keep an eye on his very useful engines.”

The event is on from 10am until 5pm. Additional entertainment such as face painting, bouncy castles, roundabouts, miniature train, model railway and the interactive Museum of Scottish Railways are all included in the ticket price.

See www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk/boness for details.