Edinburgh audience gets the chance to chat with Midge Ure

Scottish music legend Midge Ure returns to the UK theatre circuit next year with a special concert experience – when he tours his latest show ‘Songs, Questions and Answers’.

The tour visits Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on Sunday, March 10.

Twenty five years ago, Midge presented a theatre show with a Q&A element to it, and in 2019 he will revisit that concept with an updated version. Each show will feature a Q&A element and a musical element.

Accompanying Midge are his multi instrumentalists Cole Stacey and Joe O’Keefe.

Stacey and O’Keefe will also open the show playing their own original material as India Electric Company.

There’s plenty for Midge to talk about during a 40-year professional career from Ultravox, Midge’s solo work to Band Aid and his orchestrated CD from 2017 – as well as anything else the audience can think of to ask him.

Midge will perform songs from the Ultravox catalogue alongside his solo work.

There will be an opportunity for suggestions from the crowd to pick a song for him to perform. The show will showcase a selection of material that will satisfy fans and please the curious. It’s not often the audience gets to suggest the playlist.

Tickets for all shows are available from Midge Ure’s official website