Edinburgh Horror Festival returns for a new season of witchery, macabre and gore

The Edinburgh Horror Festival returns this October for its third outing, bringing chilling films, theatre, spoken word, magic, comedy, and site specific performances from some of the UK’s spookiest performers to Scotland’s most haunted city.

A six day programme of events is springing up at Banshee Labyrinth and the historic Lauriston Castle.

With performances taking place both in the evenings, and during the day – including a special event on the Saturday – The Horror Film and Literature Conference – an event for lovers of all things that go bump in the night, at Scotland’s Most Haunted Pub.

The conference will feature a line up of guests and special entertainment laid on including an exclusive talk and discussion with Dacre Stoker.

Dacre is the great-grand-nephew of Bram Stoker and the only person officially recognised by the Stoker estate as being able to continue the Dracula legacy, using Bram Stoker’s own original notes.

A great opportunity to meet an icon in the horror and literary community. The conference also features visiting author Sarah Elliot and local authors Gordon Rutter, and R.H. Hale, the latter of whom has just entered the literary scene with their acclaimed debut novel Church Mouse.

We will also be joined by Shian Denovan, a Scottish Scream Queen who will be interviewed followed by a screening of some of her work including an exclusive clip of her latest film.

By night, shows from sell out and five star reviewed performers include a paranormal illusions show with EHF co-founder Ash Pryce who, as part of his supernatural themed mind reading show, will also be predicting the front page headline of the Edinburgh Evening News on Hallowe’en night – a sealed envelope posted and marked 10 days before the date will be kept in a secure location, not touched by Pryce, and only opened on the night.

The festival line-up features regulars of the Edinburgh comedy circuit such as Des O’Gorman, a highly sought after convention host and geek comedian who will be bringing his popular Ghostbusters show Still Ready to Believe You, to the Festival, and Big Puppet Theatre will be appearing with two brand new horror plays, after the groups founders sold out at both previous Edinburgh Horror Festivals.

Survivors of the nuclear winter can find shelter in Katie Richardson’s boutique bunker in Fallout, an immersive piece which follows domestic goddess Lotta Quizeen’s attempts to maintain order in an increasingly chaotic world and examines how #MeToo has affected women of all generations.

And to help celebrate the 200th anniversary of the publication of Frankenstein, Posturous Productions will be bringing their hit Fringe pantomime Frankomime’s Monster, to the Festival with an exciting over 18s only version.

Meanwhile, boarding The Lochrin Belle on the Union Canal, brave-hearted audience members will be transported along the zombie infested waters at Fountainbridge during site-specific theatre piece The Boat.

Created by Kristofer Bate and Jonathan Whiteside, The Boat follows the journey of a weathered crew (featuring Black Watch’s Gavin Jon Wright and Edinburgh stage veterans Danielle Farrow and Madeleine McGirk) as they sail into the heart of zombie-ravaged Edinburgh on a perilous supply run.

The Edinburgh Horror Festival will also be returning to Lauriston Castle on the outskirts of the city to stage a special series of events.

These include our other Frankenstein themed event – The Haunted Hunt – where teams will act together to solve riddles and clues and track down the escaped monster.

There will also be ghost stories in the castle told by Alex Staniforth, comedy from Oliver Giggins with Out of Leftfield, and the essential séance, The Twilight Séance, performed by Ash Pryce and featuring a unique take on the Victorian Spirit Cabinet.

The EHF exists to help promote new and exciting work of a horror theme.

Founded with the goal of becoming an Edinburgh Fringe for horror, the organisation opens its doors to acts and audiences with a variety of themes and genres include comedy, magic, theatre, poetry, spoken word, films and more.

· The Edinburgh Horror Festival runs from October 26-31 at Lauriston Castle, Banshee Labyrinth and Union Canal

· More details, and ticket information can be found at Edinburgh Horror Festival