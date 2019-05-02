Elephant Sessions bring their indie folk music to Edinburgh

Elephant Sessions transcend boundaries and shake the very foundations of expectation.

Hailing from the Highlands, Elephant Sessions are set to release their new album ‘What Makes You’ on Friday, May 10, and the following night they’re playing the Liquid Room in Edinburgh.

Exploding on to the indie folk scene with their last album ‘All We Have Is Now’, the band have since appeared at some of the world’s most notable venues and festivals.

‘What Makes You’ promises to build on this success and sees the front line of mandolin and fiddle pushing their limits further, matching the percussive rhythm of drums, bass and guitar, whilst fusing with electronic dance beats.

This is traditional music turned on its head, a re-invention of expectation, a brand new sound. It’s exciting.

Mandolin player Alasdair Taylor said: “What Makes You is a musical progression of the journey the band have been on since the last album.

“We feel like our sound has matured and we’re playing and writing the music that we really want to be playing.

“Writing and performing the music from this new album has been so much fun so far and we can’t wait to release it for everyone to hear.”

The band have enjoyed great success in the last 12 months or so.

They opened 2018 as winners of Album of the Year at the BBC Scotland Trad Awards, and went on to be finalists as Best Group at the BBC Radio 2 awards.

In May, Belhaven Brewery awarded them the first ever Belhaven Bursary for innovation in music, and this was accompanied by the band’s own beer ‘Elephant Sessions Ale’, which was launched last May.

The band were shortlisted for Scottish Album of the Year, and closed the year by picking up the coveted Live Band of the Year award (BBC Scots Trad Awards).

Try to catch them if you can. Elephant Sessions are playing The Liquid Room, Edinburgh, on Saturday, May 11.

Go to Elephant Sessions for tickets and more information.