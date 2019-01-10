English cathedral choristers to sing in Linlithgow church

Anyone who remembers the Kings Singers will be familiar with the style of a visiting group of choristers who will performing at St Michael’s Parish Church, Linlithgow, on Saturday, January 19.

The visiting performers, The Gesualdo Six, are a young group, formed three years ago, of some of the finest consort singers from English Cathedrals.

They perform unaccompanied – a cappella – and their programme will range from medieval and modern church music to Estonian lullabies and contemporary folk songs.

Directed by Owain Park, the group was formed to perform a Maundy Day service at Trinity College, Cambridge.

Since then they have given over 60 performances, in the UK and overseas, and have established an enviable reputation for the high standard of their singing.

The group has recently released its first CD, of English Motets, to critical acclaim.

The Gesualdo Six will be travelling from Germany for their concert in Linlithgow.

Linlithgow Arts Guild is delighted to be able to bring such a prestigious group to the town, and hopes that, in the acoustic of St Michael’s Parish Church, this will be a very memorable concert.

Tickets (£14, Under-26 £6, children free) are available online at www.LinlithgowArtsGuild.co.uk.

They can also be obtained from Far from the Madding Crowd and other outlets in Linlithgow High Street, and they can be reserved by text to 07731 614179.

The concert is kindly sponsored by Peebles Financial.

Linlithgow Arts Guild’s season of classical music concerts continues through the first four months of 2019 with performances by the Principal flute player of the London Symphony Orchestra, the ‘Rolling Stones’ of Baroque music, and a recital for violin and piano, as well as the performance by the Gesualdo Six.

Details are on the Arts Guild’s website, and all of the events are listed on the new www.mylinlithgow.com pages.