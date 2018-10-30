Exclusive screening of zombie musical Anna and the Apocalypse in Bo’ness

Bo’ness Hippodrome has been chosen to screen an exclusive preview for a new Scottish film, which is a mash-up of musicals and the zombie genre.

Called ‘Anna and the Apocalypse’, the film has a yuletide setting and is being billed as ‘Shaun of the Dead’ meets ‘High School Musical’.

Cast and crew are scheduled to appear at the extravaganza on Saturday, November 3, and fancy dress is being encouraged at the showing.

A demonstration of the make-up techniques used on the cast will also feature on the night.

Management had viewed the film when it premiered at the International Film Festival in June and felt it would be a hit with audiences closer to home.

The Hippodrome’s Alison Strauss said: “The characters are fresh, the songs are catchy and fans of zombie films will appreciate the original and funny take on this kind of film.

“The film isn’t on general release until the end of November, so I was thrilled when the distributors, Vertigo, agreed to let us screen it at the Hippodrome.

“It would be brilliant if our audiences came dressed and made-up as zombies for a terrifyingly good photo opportunity with the stars!”

Funding from Falkirk Community Trust has meant that all tickets will be just £5 and all ticket holders will be given a special code to claim two-for-one tickets for future showings.