Fabulous chance to celebrate 30 years with John Barrowman

This summer, entertainer extraordinaire John Barrowman will be on tour celebrating his 30 years on stage and screen with favourite songs and fabulous stories from his life and career.

Barrowman is a singer, actor, dancer, presenter, judge and author. Most recently, UK audiences delighted in supporting him as he made the final three in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2018.

The Scottish-born star will come to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 18 and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Wednesday, June 19.

Speaking about the tour, he said: “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years from my West End debut in Anything Goes to my Australian jungle adventures in I’m A Celebrity, and there’s been lots of fabulousness in between.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this amazing milestone with my Fabulous tour. I’m looking forward to meeting fans and sharing some of my favourite moments with you all.”

Born in Glasgow, John moved to the USA as a child, and now splits his time between Palm Springs in the USA, Cardiff and London.

He rose to fame starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the musical Anything Goes at the National Theatre in 1989. He has since starred in West End productions of Miss Saigon, The Phantom of The Opera and Sunset Boulevard – reprising the role of Joe Gillis on Broadway.

He was Olivier Award-nominated for his role in The Fix, and most recently in the West End he appeared as Albin/Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles in 2009.

On screen, John has appeared in five seasons of the hit American drama Arrow – based on the Green Arrow comic books – as Malcolm Merlyn (The Dark Archer). Perhaps his most famous TV role to date has been as the sci-fi hero, Captain Jack Harkness, in Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood..

As a presenter, John has hosted his own prime-time Saturday night BBC show Tonight’s The Night, making people’s performance dreams come true. He’s also served as a judge on BBC1’s Saturday night West End talent search shows, How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?, Any Dream Will Do, and I’d Do Anything, and competed in the first series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

His last UK tour followed his 2014 album, You Raise Me Up.

