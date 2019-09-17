Get your tickets for third annual Queensferry Folk Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the third annual Queensferry Folk Festival which take place on Saturday, September 28.

The event is organised by Queensferry Music Society and takes place in Priory Church, South Queensferry’s oldest building, from 4pm to 8pm, followed by a music session.

Society chairman Sean Sinclair is excited by this year’s line-up and thanked all those who have made the event possible.

He said: “This year’s acts include fiddler Rona Wilkie, 2012 BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year; and Tarneybackle, famous for their trademark close harmony singing.

“In addition we have secured Gerry Callaghan and Bookends with their short, punchy story-songs; Marc Duff demonstrating the amazing versatility of the penny whistle; plus Uphall Station Mini Pipe Band as well as our own workshop players.

“And it’s all under the watchful eye of our compere Graeme Pearson, a well-kent South Queensferry musician.

“Moreover you can make some music yourself at the adult fiddle workshop, whistle workshop led by Marc Duff, and a strings workshop for high school students.

“These fantastic acts are possible only because we got generous support from Cala Homes, A9 Partnership and East Coast Tyres, while real ales and a complete bar will be supplied by Ferry Brewery, and staffed by QMS.”

Last year’s event sold out, so to get your tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/queensferry-music-society.