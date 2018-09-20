It’s a musical season at Edinburgh Playhouse

Theatre fans are spoilt for choice this season with an impressive line-up of shows heading for Edinburgh’s historic Playhouse between now and Christmas.

The autumn line-up includes a series of major new touring musicals which are sure to get people on their feet dancing, and colourful comedies guaranteed to leave audiences beaming with delight.

First up is Derren Litten’s smash hit ITV comedy Benidorm which is currently bringing sunshine and smiles to Edinburgh, and runs until this Saturday, September 22.

The world premiere tour of the stage version of the ITV comedy features an all-new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam) and Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) as they swap sangria for the stage after a quick spruce at the Blow ‘n’ Go!

Selladoor Family and Hartshorn-Hook Production’s Madagascar – the Musical pays a visit to the Playhouse from Tuesday, October 2, to Saturday, October 6, starring X Factor winner Matt Terry.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, the show follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

The world of the Fab Four is faithfully recreated by the talented musicians at the heart of Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles which arrives at the theatre on Monday, October 8, for a week-long residence.

Let It Be features a first half of classic Beatles’ hits, before a completely new second gives audiences a rare glimpse of how the band may have continued as a four-piece.

Fans will see John, Paul, George and Ringo reunite for one night only, with the new section of the show set a decade after the group went their separate ways.

Tony Manero struts his stuff on the dancefloor to a brilliant Bee Gees soundtrack in Saturday Night Fever, staged from Tuesday, October 23, to Saturday, October 27.

Forty years after it made a star of John Travolta on the big screen, this stage version of the disco movie is a reimagined and revitalised music and dance spectacular. Richard Winsor, who was principal dancer with Matthew Bourne for 10 years, shrugs on the white suit to play Tony.

November sees the arrival of the hotly-anticipated, Tony Award-nominated Motown The Musical which comes to the Playhouse from Tuesday, November 20, to Saturday, December 8.

With music and lyrics from the Motown catalogue and book by Motown founder Berry Gordy, Charles Randolph-Wright’s production features a live orchestra playing 50 Motown tracks including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl and I Heard It through the Grapevine, and tells the story behind the classic hits.

And last, but certainly not least, Christmas is going to be a toe-tapping, high heel-tastic musical extravaganza this year as Kinky Boots spends the festive season entertaining Playhouse audiences.

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), and songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Kinky Boots is at the Playhouse from Monday, December 10, to Saturday, January 5.

