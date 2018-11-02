Jerry Forde’s band promise to warm things up with hot jazz

As winter approaches, Linlithgow Jazz Club has some hot jazz to warm things up this Saturday night, November 3.

Jerry Forde’s New Phoenix Jazz Band make a return visit to the club, based at Queen Margaret Hall, in the town’s Blackness Road.

Formed in 2011, this talented septet comprises a wide range of musicians active in the serious and diverse jazz musical traditions.

The band focuses on the period from the late 1800s to appropriate music up to the present day, concentrating on the first half of the 20th century.

Through arrangements, transcriptions and compositions – produced by band members – Jerry Forde’s band specifically aims to continue the rich tradition of the vibrant, emotive and refined music of the period.

Led by Jerry on double bass, the band also features Dick Lee (clarinet/saxophone/recorder), Martin Foster (carinet/saxophone/flute), Lorne Cowieson (trumpet), Christine Adams (vocals), Phil Adams (arch-top guitar/banjo) and popular drummer Jack Wilson, who is well-known at the jazz club from his time with the West End Jazz Band, with whom he started playing at the age of 15.

Jerry Forde’s New Phoenix Jazz Band always go down well with audiences in Linlithgow, and this time promises to be just as popular.

Join the entertainment at Queen Margaret Hall, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are available on the door on the night. Doors open at 7pm.

Linlithgow Jazz meets monthly, usually on the first Saturday of the month. No membership is required and new friends are always welcome. If you would like any further information, see www.facebook.com/LinlithgowJazz.