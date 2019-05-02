Join Linlithgow Players for Ladies’ Day at the races

The Linlithgow Players take to the stage again this month with the popular comedy by Amanda Whittington, Ladies’ Day.

Expect laughter and tears in this wonderful heartwarming play, as four very different work colleagues – Pearl, Shelley, Jan and Linda – escape the daily grind of their job in a fish factory in Hull to attend a day at York races as part of Pearl’s ‘leaving do’.

As the champagne flows and the winners mount up, new friendships are formed, existing ones are tested, while personal stories unfold of money worries, family discord, and of lost and secret loves.

Along the way, through the flutters and the flirting, the women encounter a variety of interesting male characters from a sleazy TV commentator to a lonely jockey.

A Tote jackpot of over half a million pounds awaits anyone who can successfully predict all six race winners.

Eschewing the form card in favour only of horse names with a tenuous link to the life and songs of Linda’s favourite singer, Tony Christie, could four fish packers from Hull really be that lucky, or is it their destiny to fall at the final hurdle and have their dreams broken?

Ladies’ Day is one of the most popular plays offered by Nick Hern Books.

This comes as no surprise because, as Amanda Whittington herself says, in an interview recorded for a production of the play: “I think what audiences will enjoy is the fact it’s about ordinary life and I mean that in the best sense of the word.

“It’s about a gang of workmates and their friendships and bigger things than the races. It is funny and poignant and the characters are very familiar.”

Ladies’ Day is on at Linlithgow Primary School from Thursday, May 16, to Saturday, May 18.

Tickets, £11, are available from Far From the Madding Crowd, by calling 07847 735077 or online at Linlithgow Players