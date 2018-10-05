Linlithgow Jazz Club lines up another Edinburgh institution

Following an excellent night with the Mellotones at the beginning of September, Linlithgow Jazz Club has lined up another Edinburgh institution to play this weekend.

John Russell’s Swing 2018 have been together since 1980 – with an annual name change! – and play music by Django Reinhardt, Count Basie, Fats Waller, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington and others, all arranged by the band.

They’ll be playing for the club at Queen Margaret Hall, St Michael’s Presbytery, Blackness Road, Linlithgow, this Saturday night, starting at 7.30pm.

Led by John Russell on rhythm guitar and vocals, the group also features the talented Stephen Coutts on electric and acoustic guitars, and Roy Percy on double bass.

Their special guest for the evening will be John Burgess on reeds.

John is an effervescent player who is much in demand across many different genres of music.

Tickets are available on the door on the night, with doors opening at 7pm.

Linlithgow Jazz meets monthly, usually on the first Saturday of the month. No membership is required and new friends are always welcome.

For further information, check the Jazz club’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/LinlithgowJazz.