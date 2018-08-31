Linlithgow Jazz Club returns with the entertaining Mellotones

After a wee summer break, Linlithgow Jazz Club is back this Saturday, September 1, with the fabulous and highly entertaining Mellotones.

This night is a rescheduled event which was originally due to take place in March, but had to be postponed when the ‘Beast from the East’ stopped play.

Led by honey-voiced singing bassist Jimmy Taylor (a regular in the jazz club’s house band bass chair), the Mellotones have been together for decades.

They have built up a huge and loyal following in Edinburgh with residencies at 80 Queen Street then the Jazz Bar.

Comprising Jimmy on vocals and double bass, Alan Anderson on piano and, debutising for their regular drummer Bob Stewart, Dave Swanson.

Sue McHugh will join the band to sing a few songs with them, but their very special guest this evening is Martin Foster on saxophone.

Again, Martin is a popular visitor to Linlithgow with Ken Mathieson’s CJO and Dick Lee’s Band and his wonderful playing is always a joy to witness.

As usual, Linlithgow Jazz Club meets in the Queen Margaret Hall, Blackness Road (opposite Tesco).

The evening starts at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are £9 and are available on the door on the night.

The venue is unlicensed so feel free to bring your own drinks (and glasses), nibbles etc.

Linlithgow Jazz meets monthly, usually on the first Saturday of the month.

No membership is required and new friends are always welcome.

If you would like any further information, check out the Facebook page www.facebook.com/LinlithgowJazz.