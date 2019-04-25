Linlithgow Jazz hosts tribute to the life and music of Chet Baker

Linlithgow Jazz is set to host a show paying tribute to the life and music of the late, great American trumpeter and vocialist Chet Baker.

Remembering Chet is performed by Iain Ewing (vocals), Euan Stevenson (piano) and Colin Steele (trumpet), and will be featuring at Linlithgow Jazz’s usual venue of Queen Margaret Hall on Saturday, May 4.

The show has previously been a sell-out hit at the Edinburgh Fringe, and the trio’s performance in Lintlighow is expected to be extremely popular.

Chet Baker rose to prominence in the 1950s , earning much attention and critical acclaim for his work, particularly albums featuring his vocal talents, such as Chet Baker Sings and It Could Happen to You.

A controversial character, he was once described by jazz historian Dave Gelly as “James Dean, Sinatra and Bix all rolled into one”.

His cool, west coast jazz was popular both in the United States and across Europe, and he even attracted the attentions of the Hollywood Studios, making his acting debut in the movie Hell’s Horizon.

His drug habit, though, resulted in him serving a jail term in Italy, and he was also expelled from Germany and Britain for drug-related offences.

Back in America, he settled in California and performed in San Francisco and San Jose between jail terms for prescription fraud.

After being beaten up in 1966, he left the music scene, but he eventually returned, enjoying a career resurgence in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

He died in Amsterdam in May 1988 at the age of 58 after apparently falling through a hotel bedroom window.

However, despite all his problems during his life, his music lives on and is recreated in great style in Remembering Chet.

The Linlithgow Jazz audience can expect an evening of great music, and some light patter from Iain Ewing, whose vocals expertly complement the trumpet of Colin Steele and Euan Stevenson’s piano playing.

Tickets for Remembering Chet at the Queen Margaret Hall, on Saturday, May 4, at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm), are available online at Eventbrite or in person at Linlithgow’s bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd, at 20 High Street.

Some tickets may be available on the door on the night, but it it possible it might sell out in advance.

For more about Linlithgow Jazz, and upcoming events, go to Linlithgow Jazz Facebook page