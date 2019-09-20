Linlithgow Jazz presenting the sophisticated sounds of Brazil

Linlithgow Jazz presents the sounds of Brazil on Saturday, October 5, as it welcomes Glasgow-based band Nossa Bossa for the first time.

Singer Angela Higney and guitarist Pete Parisetti will take the Queen Margaret Hall audience on a voyage of discovery into the mesmerising world of Brazilian music.

This includes bossa nova classics and lesser-known gems all the way to the upbeat and sophisticated jazz-infused songs of Brazilian popular music.

Angela and Pete will be joined by the mellow tones of Stuart Drever on jazz guitar and drummer extraordinaire Bill Kettle, plus special guest Nick Gould on tenor saxophone.

Sue McHugh, organiser of Linlithgow Jazz events, said: “I heard Nossa Bossa at Whighams Jazz Club in Edinburgh earlier this year and instantly booked them for Linlithgow Jazz.

“Beautiful music played with skill and feeling and displaying an obvious love and respect for Brazilian music and culture.”

Doors at Queen Margaret Hall open at 7pm with the band taking to the stage at 7:30pm, finishing up around 10pm.

The hall is unlicensed, but audience members are welcome to bring their own drinks and nibbles (not forgetting glasses and plates).

Tea and coffee is served at the interval for a small donation.

Tickets costing £10 are available online at Eventbrite or in person from Linlithgow’s bookshop, Far From The Madding Crowd, which is found at 20 High Street.

In addition a small number of tickets should be available on the door on the night.