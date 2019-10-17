Livingston date for top BBC Scotland comedy panel show Breaking the News

BBC Scotland’s award-winning comedy panel show Breaking the News is coming to Livingston’s Howden Park Centre on Thursday, November 14 – and free tickets are now available.

The show, which takes a satirical swipe at the big stories and the people making headlines in Scotland and beyond, is back for its second season on television and 14th on radio. Comedian Des Clarke is once again in the hot seat for the new 10-episode run.

Along with an array of comedy talent, Des will be joined by another of the country’s top comedians, Jim Smith as a weekly panellist.

Jim, who is still a working farmer in Perthshire, said: ‘I think Des and the team are reaping what they’ve sown. They were good enough to invite me on a few times - but I’ve enjoyed it so much I’ve decided to stay! It’s a great show and I can’t wait to get started.’

Des added: “With Jim’s help I think we can tackle the two biggest mysteries for me, Brexit and how do you milk a cow?”

As well as seeing it on TV, fans of Breaking the News will be able to listen to it on BBC Radio Scotland and via a weekly podcast on BBC Sounds.

Judy Murray is among the special guests for this run which, as well as Livingston, will visit towns and cities across the country including Kelso, Pitlochry and Dunfermline.

Other guests in the series include comedians Jo Caulfield, Raymond Mearns, Ashley Storrie and Mark Nelson.

You can apply for tickets for the show at Livingston at http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/breaking_the_news_series14

Breaking the News is a BBC Scotland Music, Entertainment & Events production for BBC Scotland.