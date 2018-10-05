Macbeths’ relationship is at the heart of the Scottish play

A intimate and intense re-imagining of ‘the Scottish play’ will be performed at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh.

The MacBeths – featuring an all-female cast – is directed by Citizens Theatre’s Dominic Hill and adapted in collaboration with Frances Poet.

This powerfully concentrated version of the text has a relentless focus on the marriage at the heart of the story.

Charlene Boyd returns to the role of Lady Macbeth.

Her electric portrayal of the ‘fiend like queen’ in the 2017 production earned her a Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland nomination for Best Female Performance.

Charlene will be joined by Lucianne McEvoy in the role of Macbeth.

Lucianne recently appeared in Traverse Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of Ulster American at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and her performance in the National Theatre’s 2017 hit The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time was described as “superb”.

She is well known to Citizens audiences as she starred in the sell-out Bold Girls (2018) and Dominic Hill’s critically acclaimed production of The Libertine (2015).

Citizens Theatre artistic director Dominic Hill said: “Our original production of The Macbeths was an exploration of the play in terms of the impact Macbeth’s actions have on the relationship between the two characters.

“It was an experiment in the spirit of the traditions of the Citizens Theatre and the Close Theatre.

“Our revival of the play will explore the same relationships but this time in terms of the couple both being women.

“We will focus on the same disintegration of a relationship, we will still plunge into a nightmarish, purgatorial world.

“But there will be an additional focus on how these women operate in a male world, where violence is seen to be the domain of the male sex.” The Macbeths will be at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, from Tuesday, October 16, to Saturday, October 20 (excluding Friday, October 19).

For tickets, visit www.traverse.co.uk