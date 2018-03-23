More top names for Linlithgow’s Party at The Palace

Organisers of the award-winning Glen’s Party at the Palace have expanded on who be performing for 2018 - in what adds up to a galaxy of stars.

The Gazette has already revealed that James will play the headline gig of August 11 and that Texas will do likewise on the following night.

Now the organisers are finally in a position to reveal the top draws that will be joining them as the festival hits its fifth year.

Soul diva Gabrielle is amongst those lined up for the first night and other bands on the Saturday will include Cast and The Complete Stone Roses.

Irish rocker Imelda May (pictured) will appear the following evening along with Embrace and Peter Hook and The Light.

Linlithgow based co-producer John Richardson said he was “thrilled” with the line-up.

