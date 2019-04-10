Proud and loud as LGBT awards announce nominees

The Proud Scotland Awards have announced the shortlist for this year’s awards categories. The nominations are as follows: -

Celebrity Ally

Emma Thompson

Annie Lennox

Carol Smillie

Janie Godley

Champion

Tracy McCulloch

James Morton

Mary Wilson

Marcas Mac an Tuarineir

Community

NetworQ Orkney

Proud Ness

Quoir

Aberdeen Taexali RFC

Community Ally

Christine McMurdie

Fiona Dryburgh

JK Rowling

Kathleen Todd

Corporate Ally

Tesco

Barclays Bank

Sky

Clydesdale Bank/Virgin Money

Arts & Media

Undividing Lines

Civil Disobedience

Watercolour Music

Channel 4 (20th anniversary of Queer as Folk)

Frontline

Johanne Mundie

Ross Jackson Police Scotland

Pvt. Andrew McGeachy

Stevie Maybanks Scottish Fire & Rescue

Hospitality

Moxy Group

Prestonfield House Hotel Group

Citizen M

Village Hotel Group

Venue

Salty Dog Dundee

The Waterloo Bar Glasgow

Habana Edinburgh

Riding Rooms Glasgow

Journalist

Cat Harvey

Bryan Rutherford

Gary Robertson

Jamie McIvor

Large Employer

Sky

RBS

Bank of Scotland

Wagamama

Political Leadership

Mhairi Black MP

Kezia Dugdale MSP

Jenny Gilruth MSP

Cllr. Rhiannon Spear, TIE campaign

Retailer

Category is Books Glasgow

Heather Cottage Crafts Arbroath

Co-operative Group

Luke & Jack

Small Employer

Historic Environment Scotland

Burness Paull

Underground Bar

Puddleducks Childcare

Travel

Jet2

Barrhead Travel

Scotrail

Caledonian MacBrayne Ferries

Wedding

The Humanist Society Scotland

Cameron House Hotel

Charmed Floristree

Grand Central Hotel

Sport

Mary Wilson

Christopher Saynt

Robert Forrester

Hotscots FC Edinburgh

Entertainer

Scott Agnew

Cheri Treiffel

Edinburgh Gay Men’s Chorus

Robert & May Miller

Inspiration

Aria Welsh

Maggie Kinloch

Ryan Barr

Lesley Robertson

John Naples-Campbell

Michael Farquhar

The Hall of Fame winner will be announced on the night of the event.

Proud Scotland Awards Event Director Peter Ferguson is delighted with the response the event has had and that so many people took the time to nominate others.

“I think society in Scotland is more accepting of the LGBT community than a lot of other places and we want to give people recognition for that. We are delighted with the wide spectrum of nominees from all over Scotland – it’s also encouraging to see places like Orkney making a stance” he said.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony celebrating the country’s LGBT champions on Saturday, June 1 at the Hilton Hotel, Glasgow.