Saxophonist Stewart Forbes joins Linlithgow Jazz house band for April gig

April sees the return of the ‘house band’ at Linlithgow Jazz for the first of their two gigs this year.

And the organisers are delighted that they’ve also been able to secure the services of Stewart Forbes to complement the team.

Stewart is a saxophonist and flautist whose biography is a name dropper’s paradise.

He’s performed with a diverse range of musicians – Tony Bennet, Tammy Wynette, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Carla Bley, Cleo Laine ... the list goes on and on!

Sue McHugh, organiser of Linlithgow Jazz events who also provides the vocals for the house band, said: “Stewart will be a great addition to our merry band for our April performance.

“We’ll be playing some swing, some latin tunes, a couple of ballads and maybe even a waltz, some with vocals and some without.

“As the singer in the house band, I am very much looking forward to working with Stewart again.

“It’s been nearly four years since his last appearance here. He’s so much in demand, he’s a difficult man to get hold of!

“Stewart and I will, of course, be joined by the usual suspects – Jim Clelland on piano, Jimmy Taylor on bass and Ken Mathieson on drums so anything can – and probably will – happen!

“We’ve been getting some great attendances at Linlithgow Jazz recently. We’ll try to preserve a small area for dancing but it isn’t always possible.”

Stewart Forbes and the house band play at Linlithgow Jazz on Saturday, April 6.

Tickets – £10 – are available online at Eventbrite or in person at Linlithgow’s bookshop, Far From The Madding Crowd, at 20 High Street.

There should hopefully also be some tickets available on the door on the night. Doors open at 7pm.

Linlithgow Jazz gigs take place in the Queen Margaret Hall and start at 7.30pm, usually finishing up around 10pm.

The hall is unlicensed so feel free to bring your own drinks and nibbles (not forgetting your glasses and plates).

Tea and coffee is served at the interval for a small donation.

For more information about Linlithgow Jazz, go to www.facebook.com/LinlithgowJazz