Singer-songwriter Katie Melua plays her Ultimate Collection in Edinburgh

Following the release of her Ultimate Collection last month, singer-songwriter Katie Melua is currently on tour and due to play the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, on Thursday, December 13.

It’s 15 years since Katie released her debut album – the chart-topping Call Off The Search.

Her Ultimate Collection features 30 tracks, including songs from her first album and six other studio albums, as well as her cover of ‘Fields Of Gold’ (the Children In Need 2017 single) and two new recordings ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ and ‘Diamonds Are Forever’.

‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ was recorded earlier this year with The Gori Women’s Choir and the Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Nikoloz Rachveli.

‘Diamonds Are Forever’, which Katie first performed live at the Don Black Songbook concert at London’s The Royal Festival Hall, is produced by legendary American record producer and musician, T Bone Burnett. Katie is the sole performer on the track – on vocals and acoustic guitar - which was recorded at T Bone’s home studio in Los Angeles.

It is Katie’s extraordinary voice, and the ability to truly inhabit a song, that has been the constant since the young 19 year-old first appeared in 2003 with her debut single ‘The Closest Thing To Crazy’.

This latest release celebrates the singer, the songwriter, the musician and the collaborator while paying tribute to the musicians, arrangers, producers and songwriters with whom Katie has worked.

On tour, Katie is joined by a cast of stellar musicians, as well as members of The Gori Women’s Choir. The show opens with a set from up-and-coming Irish-Jordanian artist Keeva.

For more information and tickets, see the website www.katiemelua.com