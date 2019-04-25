SNJO perform the music of Waller and Jobim in Edinburgh concert

The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra continues its season in May by celebrating the extraordinary music of two legendary names in 20th Century music – the inimitable Antonio Carlos Jobim and the irrepressible ‘Fats’ Waller in an exciting and contrasting programme of jazz.

Antonio Carlos Jobim was the foremost composer of authentic Brazilian bossa nova and samba derived, popular jazz and his crossover projects with Stan Getz made him a household name. With tracks including Jobim’s enduring Girl from Ipanema and his sensuous One Note Samba, few are better placed than Brazilian guitarist Mario Caribe, vocalist Irini Arabatzi and saxophonist Tommy Smith to articulate the aspirational and escapist nature of this cool, soft, sinuous and sensual music.

In complete contrast, the SNJO then invites you to enjoy a wonderful selection of the perennially popular music of the jazz pianist Thomas ‘Fats’ Waller. Immortalized in print, on record, on screen and even as an animated cartoon, his status as an influential, game-changing composer and instrumentalist is undisputed. Few pianists are more qualified to bring fresh interpretations to Waller’s challenging innovations than Scotland’s Brian Kellock and the SNJO is delighted to welcome him to the role and has chosen to feature many of his classic tunes including Honeysuckle Rose and The Jitterbug Waltz.

This popular programme will be orchestrated, arranged and conducted by composer Bill Dobbins and together, the SNJO with their special guests will bring warmth, affection and outstanding musicianship to this perennially popular music of Antonio Carlos Jobim and Fats Waller.

New waves: Antonio Carlos Jobim / Fats Waller is presented by the SNJO and guests at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh, on Sunday, May 5. The concerts start at 7.30pm. There is also a pre-concert talk with conductor Bill Dobbins at 6.45pm.