Spend an evening with punk legend Richard Jobson

Film director, author and lead singer of acclaimed punk band The Skids, Richard Jobson, is heading back on the road later this year.

He will be presenting ‘A Night of Songs’, where he will be sharing his illustrious, yet often challenging, life story alongside musical interludes.

Richard will also be joined by Bruce and Jamie Watson, of Big Country, who will be performing their own set, before joining Richard for acoustic renditions of his back catalogue.

From school punk to modern day film producer Richard Jobson has lived a full and colourful life.

A harrowing incident as a child left him suffering with epilepsy but he was a mere 15-year-old when he launched the punk rock band The Skids in 1977 with his songwriting partner Stuart Adamson.

The band quickly found success performing their most successful single ‘Into The Valley’ on Top Of The Pops in 1979 when the single hit No.10 in the charts.

‘Into The Valley’ was taken from their first album ‘Scared To Dance’ which reached No.19 in the UK album charts.

The Skids went on to record four more albums – ‘Days in Europa’ (1979), their most successful album ‘The Absolute Game’ (1980) which made it to No.9 in the album charts, ‘Joy’ (1981) and their re-union album ‘Burning Cities’ (2018).

The band, which formally dissolved in 1982, comprised four original members Stuart Adamson, William Simpson, Thomas Keellichan and Richard Jobson.

Other subsequent members included Bruce Watson (who later went on to form Big Country with the late Stuart Adamson) and Bruce’s son, Jamie Watson.

The Skids folded and Jobson formed The Armoury Show and also became a vital part of the career of experimental songwriter Virgina Astley, whilst Adamson moved on to form his new band Big Country.

Jobson and Astley recorded several albums for Belgian record label ‘Les Disques Du Crepuscule’, which featured Jobson reading poetry and Astley as his musical accompanist.

Jobson has a lifelong interest in the War Poets, a theme which ran through his solo album ‘Ballad of Etiquette’ released in 1981 and which peaked on the UK indie charts at No.28.

In the 1980s Jobson also became a familiar face on television as a presenter on ’01 For London’ and as film reviewer for Sky Television.

In June 2013, he was awarded an honorary degree (Doctor of Arts) from Edinburgh Napier University.

With a life that has gone full circle in 2017 he reactivatedThe Skids.

A successful UK tour prompted demand for more shows in 2018 as well as the band’s first new album for over three decades, making this the perfect time to write his memoirs ‘Into The Valley’ which was released in 2018 by Wymer Publishing.

Catch Richard Jobson "Songs and Stories" at Glasgow's Saint Luke's on September 6; Aberdeen's Trivoli Theatre on September 8 and Edinburgh's Queen Hall on September 9.

