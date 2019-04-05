Ten Fé bring their new, expansive sound to Edinburgh

Ten Fé have just released their latest album and are currently in the middle of a tour of North America and Europe, which includes a gig at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on Thursday, April 25.

‘Future Perfect, Present Tense’ is a poignant, uplifting meditation on everything that’s brought the band to this point, and all they’ve left behind in getting here.

Songwriters Leo Duncan and Ben Moorhouse returned to London from touring Ten Fé’s debut album ‘Hit The Light’ knowing something had changed – what had begun as a duo had evolved on the road into a fully formed band.

Sold-out shows across the US and Europe, along with tens of millions of Spotify streams, had yielded a new-found confidence and a raw, emotional and expansive new sound.

Recorded in Oslo as a band with Rob Shipley, Johnny Drain and Alex Hammond – the friends with whom they had toured the first album – this latest album showcases the new sound.

As heard in the first offerings, ‘Won’t Happen’ and ‘Not Tonight’, the band has matured and captured a more close-knit, lush sound of five people playing together in a room.

