Additional tickets released for HippFest’s opening Taste of Silents screening

(L-R) Eric Campbell and Charlie Chaplin in Easy Street (1917).

The Hippodrome Silent Film Festival’s Taste of Silents season begins on Saturday, September 11 with a double bill of silent-comedy, Easy Street (1917) and Wrong Again (1929), accompanied by musician, broadcaster and HippFest favourite Neil Brand.

The event quickly sold out when tickets first went on sale, but more tickets have since been released following the Scottish Government coronavirus restrictions announcement on August 9.

Commenting on the event, Neil Brand said: “I am so thrilled to be coming back to the Hippodrome, one of the most welcoming and enthusiastic venues I perform in, with two classic comedies after a year and a half of not being able to play there live."

He added: “ I know it will be a glorious night.”

Alison Strauss, Festival Director (Falkirk Community Trust) said: “This side-splitting double-bill kicks off a short season at the Hippodrome when we make a noise about all that is great about silent cinema.

"The films are all presented with live music that carries you in to the heart of the action, and each one represents the funniest, most entertaining and breath-taking films from this period of cinema history, to give a flavour of silent films’ riches.”

The Hippodrome Silent Film Festival’s Taste of Silents season will run selected dates, September 11 – October 31. Tickets for each screening start at £8 for concessions. The Hippodrome’s new Young Audiences scheme will also be valid with tickets for 16 - 25 year olds just £4.50.