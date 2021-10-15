Antiques fair set for Linlithgow return

Linlithgow Museum is holding its Antique and Collectors Fayre on Saturday 23rd October.

After a break of over a year due to the pandemic, the fair will return to the town on Saturday, October 23, with a change to the previous event venue.

Alison Train of Linlithgow Museum said: “We are excited for the fair to return to a new venue – Queen Margaret Hall, 53 Blackness Rd, Linlithgow.

“There will be dozens of different stalls and ample free parking. Refreshments provided by JJ's Bake House.

"All proceeds from the Antiques Fair go towards the costs of running the Museum. Please drop-in and support us!