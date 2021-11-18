Author set for Linlithgow church event
An award-winning comedian, writer and podcaster is set to appear at a Linlithgow church at the end of the month to talk about his latest book.
To celebrate the publication of Robin Ince’s new book, ‘The Importance of Being Interested: Adventures in Scientific Curiosity’, the author will appear at St Michael's Church, Kirkgate, on November 30 at 7pm, as part of his nationwide tour to promote his latest work.
Tickets £3-£16.99 and available from far From The Madding Crowd Bookshop and online at: www.maddingcrowdlinlithgow.com/collections/event-tickets.
Sally Pattle, manager of Linlithgow’s award-winning bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd, which is hosting the book talk at St Michael’s, is looking forward to the event .
She said: "From the glorious appeal of the stars above to why scientific curiosity can lead to more questions, this optimistic and profound book will leave you wanting to learn more, so don't miss this chance to hear Robin speak live in Linlithgow!”