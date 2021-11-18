Author set for Linlithgow church event

The event poster.

To celebrate the publication of Robin Ince’s new book, ‘The Importance of Being Interested: Adventures in Scientific Curiosity’, the author will appear at St Michael's Church, Kirkgate, on November 30 at 7pm, as part of his nationwide tour to promote his latest work.

Tickets £3-£16.99 and available from far From The Madding Crowd Bookshop and online at: www.maddingcrowdlinlithgow.com/collections/event-tickets.

Sally Pattle, manager of Linlithgow’s award-winning bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd, which is hosting the book talk at St Michael’s, is looking forward to the event .