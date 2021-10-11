Beecraigs Festive Forest returns even bigger and better for 2021

A fire performer at Beecraigs Festive Forest.

An Illumination trail will showcase the designs of one of the UKs leading light show companies with visual installations, lasers and sound effects.

This year, the Beecraigs Festive Forest, which runs from December 3-24 (4pm-10pm) will also house the longest light tunnel and biggest disco mirror ball in Scotland. And there will be a Radio Forth Silent Disco, Cala Homes live stage with DJ’s, Santa’s Grotto, as well as musicians and performers such as singers, choirs, carol singers, fire acts and jugglers.

Tickets available now from: https://beecraigsfestiveforest.com/tickets/.

Festival organisers Roy Snedden and Ewen McMartin (directors of Rowen Events) said: “We are delighted to be back at Beecraigs this year after our very successful inaugural event in 2019.