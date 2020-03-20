Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival ‘postponed until late August’

This year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival will not go ahead on June 19 as originally planned - but will instead be “targeted” for Friday, August 28.

The organisers’ executive committee took the unanimous decision after a special meeting held to consider the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

They took into account the advice of various organisations involved in the hugely popular annual event.

In a statement on social media, the committee’s spokesperson said of the hoped-for August date: “This is obviously dependent on how the current crisis affecting the whole world progresses over the next weeks and months, and the committee will be monitoring this closely.

“Whilst the committee appreciates this a significant change for everyone involved, the primary consideration is to ensure the children of Kinneil Primary School get their special day.

“However, the health and safety of all the children of Bo’ness and all family and friends who participate in the day is the over-riding consideration”.

Detailed discussions and planning will now take place with parents, schools and local organisations, and more information will be provided as soon as possible.