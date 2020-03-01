Carron and Bo’ness girls win through to final of The Greatest Dancer

Robyn Whyte (16) from Bo’ness and Charley-Anne Allen (13) from Larbert last night sensationally swept through to the final of hit TV show The Greatest Dancer.

For both girls and the parents of all the contestants in their Glasgow-based group Dancepoint the astonishing success - before more than three million viewers - leaves them poised to give their all in a nerve-wracking all or nothing effort on Saturday coming.

Apart from lasting fame the winners stand to gain a prize pot of £50,000, and also the chance to appear in Strictly Come Dancing.

The Dancepoint contenders will be up against fellow finalists Lily and Joseph, Harrison, and Michael and Jowita.

Next week’s show will be the culmination of weeks of hectic training down south, where the dancers have been well treated but worked hard - and as ever they’ll be relying on supporters at home to gain the vital votes that could help them win the title.

