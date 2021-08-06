Clare Grogan presents Reel Women season of films at Bo'ness Hippodrome

One of Clare's choices is Oscar nominated documentary For Sama (dir. Waad al-Kateab, 2019) by a young woman taking us through her experience of war and revolution in Syria.

Clare is the most recent celebrity guest curator to be sharing her film favourites at the award-winning cinema in Bo’ness, with previous seasons of musicals chosen by TV’s Neil Brand, and Black Lives themed titles chosen by journalist and filmmaker Joshua Toussaint-Strauss.

Over the coming weeks the cinema will be screening Clare’s choices: teenage comedy classic Clueless (dir. Amy Heckerling, 1995), stunning drama The Piano (dir. Jane Campion, 1993) - for which Campion became the first woman to receive the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Oscar nominated documentary For Sama (dir. Waad al-Kateab, 2019) set in Syria; and life-affirming coming-of-age story Babyteeth (dir. Shannon Murphy, 2020).

Each film will be screened twice and preceded by a video introduction by Clare, specially for the Hippodrome audience. The Reel Women season is part of a project by Falkirk Community Trust to encourage audiences back to the Hippodrome cinema after the many months of closure, supported by funds from the BFI Film Audience Network Film Exhibition Fund.

Clare Grogan will introduce the films from August 7 - September 23.

Clare said: “I am an absolute film enthusiast so I was delighted when the Hippodrome invited me to choose a small selection of my favourite films. I remember age four sitting on my mum’s lap in the ABC Sauchiehall Street. My love for going to the cinema is still in me and I know it will live with me forever.”

Alison Strauss, Arts Development Officer (Film and Media) (Falkirk Community Trust) said: “Clare Grogan is such an inspiration. After the spectacular start of being in a hit film and band straight out of school, she has never rested on her laurels.

"Clare has acted in films, TV and on stage and radio; she has taken on running restaurants with her husband; released three Top 10 Albums and had six UK Top 40 hits; written a series of books for children, performed with Midge Ure, Texas and others; and presented film, travel, cooking and music shows for TV and radio, achieving much of this as a working mum!

“Clare welcomed my invitation to take on the role of guest curator and responded to the challenge of picking out watch-worthy films with her trademark energy, enthusiasm and generosity.

"I am thrilled by her choices as they not only shine a spotlight on talented women filmmakers but the films also represent the rich range of experience and subject matter that cinema can offer.