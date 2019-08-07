Cruise through the Festival Fireworks from the Firth of Forth

Grab tickets to an unforgettable trip down the Firth of Forth as the iconic Festival Fireworks Cruise is confirmed for a second year running.

Join the friendly faces of the Maid of the Forth crew on Monday, August 26, to embark on a three and half hour cruise that promises to blow any previous sightings of the festival fireworks out of the water.

Departing from Hawes Pier, South Queensferry, guests will sail down the Firth of Forth to Newhaven, where an iconic view of the fireworks will be enjoyed. Throughout the cruise resident jazz band, Maid of the Forth Stompers, will set the tone to the evenings celebrations.

Setting sail at 8pm, guests will be welcomed onboard with a glass of fizz, and a BBQ Ribeye steak supper will also be served up during the cruise with a fully stocked bar to keep the celebrations flowing as the sun sets in the background.

Captain of the Maid, Duncan Macrae, is eager to welcome this year’s guests onboard. He said: “The Fireworks Cruise is without a doubt a highlight in the Maid of the Forth event calendar.

“Everyone looks forward to watching the spectacular fireworks display at the end of the festival season, however, the views from the waters of the Forth are simply unbeatable.

“And to top it off, the views will be enjoyed with a refreshing glass of fizz and sumptuous steak supper to make it a night you’ll truly never forget.

“After the quick sale of last year’s tickets, we’re anticipating another sold out event so I encourage those who want to attend to reserve their tickets quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Tickets are now on sale for the special Fireworks Cruise on Monday August 26. Tickets cost £45 and include admission to the three and a half hour cruise, welcome glass of fizz and steak supper. Vegetarian options are also available.

Tickets can be booked online at www.maidoftheforth.co.uk or by calling 0131 331 5000.

The Maid of the Forth is a family-run sightseeing cruise on the Firth of Forth. Owned and operated by Colin Aston since 1993, the three captains have more than 75 combined years’ experience. Maid of the Forth offers sightseeing tours to Inchcolm Island, with landing and non-landing trips available. The trips also take in the Forth Bridges Trips run annually from Easter to late autumn.