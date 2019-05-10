Don’t miss the family fun at Port Edgar Marina this weekend

It will be a case of all hands on deck at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry this weekend.

For the annual open weekend will be staged this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm each day.

Hold onto your hat...if you plan to join one of the RIB rides setting sail under the bridges this weekend.

And while most of the preparatory work is now done, the marina’s managing director Russell Aitken is keeping a very close eye on the weather forecast.

He said: “It’s gearing up to be a great weekend but the one thing we can’t control, sadly, is the weather.

“The forecast at the moment doesn’t look too bad but we’re hoping we’ll get a repeat of last year, when the sunshine brought more than 7000 people to the marina.

“We’d love to be able to beat that figure this year but that will depend largely on the weather playing fair.

Landlubbers ahoy! There's plenty to enjoy at Port Edgar Marina this weekend, even if you don't have your sea legs, with the Canteen Street Food Festival, shopping and entertainment all lined up for visitors.

“We’ve got everything crossed at the moment!”

The marina open weekend has become bigger and better since the new management team took over in 2014.

And 2019 looks set to be one of the best yet, with a packed programme for all the family to enjoy – even four-legged friends are welcome to join in the fun.

For two-legged visitors, Port Edgar Watersports instructors will offer the chance to try dinghy sailing, paddle boarding, windsurfing, keel boat sailing, canoeing and sea kayaking.

The one-hour sessions cost £10 per adult and £5 for children aged eight to 16.

A new addition this year is an introduction to powerboating session, which costs £25 per adult or £20 per child (over eight), with a maximum of three people on board with an instructor.

Sightseeing trips under the three bridges will also be available on Forth Tours’ Forth Princess and exhilarating 30-minute trips on The Maid of The Forth’s Seafari RIB.

And Edinburgh Boat Charters is offering discounted sailing sessions on its luxury catamaran.

However, with parking at a premium and only so many taster sessions available, Russell hopes locals will leave the car at home and book sessions to avoid any disappointment.

He explained: “Due to the phenomenal interest shown last year, the watersports team have added even more taster sessions, with around 250 options each day.

“They are booking up fast though and while some are still available, and may be on the day, it’s advisable to book to guarantee your slot.

“The popularity of the open weekend and the on-site 200-capacity restaurant, Scotts, means car parks are expected to be very busy.

“So we’re encouraging visitors to travel by public transport and locals to cycle or walk to the marina.”

For those who do bring their car, there will be a parking fee of £5, which will be donated to SAMH.

People who don’t want to set sail or get their feet wet will find there’s plenty on offer for landlubbers too.

Shopping, street food, DJs and children’s activities are all on the menu.

The Canteen Street Food Festival will serve up a feast of food and drink from renowned pop-up specialists Rogue Village, in addition to marina favourites Down the Hatch, Chick & Pea’s legendary halloumi fries, Fox Hat’s authentic American smoked BBQ and Moo Pie’s handcrafted gelato and Crema Caravan, the UK’s first crème brûlée van.

And thirsty revellers can take their pick from three bars – Poco Prosecco, Herringbone cocktails and the local Ferry Brewery.

Shopaholics can browse an extensive range of country, marine and casual clothing and accessories at the marina’s shop, Beacon.

There will also be live DJ sets from Four Corners DJs, in addition to a host of entertainment for all ages.

Wee ones, for example, can enjoy free face painting or crazy golf for just £2.

And, of course, visitors will also enjoy unparalleled views of the three bridges while finding out more about the largest watersports and activity centre in Scotland.

The marina is one of the largest on the east coast with berths for more than 300 boats. It is also home to Port Edgar Yacht Club and a number of businesses. Russell added: “We’re always surprised by how many people don’t know what’s on offer at the marina.

“The open weekend gives us a chance to showcase that.

“It’s not just for people who own their own boats – it’s a destination for visitors.

“A number of businesses are now based at the marina, including a clothing and furniture store, and the restaurant is popular too.

“We also have one of the best views of the three bridges so visitors have been taking advantage of that.”

Visit www.portedgar.co.uk and the events page on Facebook. To pre-book a taster session call 0131 319 1820 or email bookings@portedgarwatersports.com.