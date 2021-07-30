Falkirk-born composer heads home for Falkirk Wheel classic music concert
Falkirk-born composer Euan Stevenson will bring his music home this summer with a special outdoor preview concert performance for Classic Music Live Falkirk.
Performed by new Scottish chamber music ensemble Earthtones Trio, featuring Royal Scottish National Orchestra principal flautist Katherine Bryan and cellist Betsy Taylor, the one-off outdoor concert takes place at 3pm on Saturday, August 7, at The Falkirk Wheel.
Euan will include some preview material of ‘Sound Tracks’, a new piece he has composed for Classic Music Live! Falkirk in collaboration with Chamber Music Scotland.
Tickets for this special outdoor concert are available at www.scottishcanals.co.uk/ycw2020/canal-encounters.