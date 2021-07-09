Free Linlithgow concerts

Thanks to a grant from Chamber Music Scotland, Linlithgow Arts Guild is organising a series of five socially distanced events in the town.

There will be four lunchtime concerts in St. Michael’s Parish Church, plus a children’s concert. They are: Songs in the Afternoon, July 18, 2pm - soprano and piano duo; Piano Before Lunch, July 28, 12pm - piano solo; Violin/ Piano at Noon, August 11, 12pm, - violin and piano duo; Children’s Concert on August 22, details to be announced; Saanjh, Indian Songs and Stories After Lunch, August 25, 2pm.