Funbox gang set to rock all over Linlithgow Academy

Get ready to strut your funky stuff and turn it up to 11 with Funbox (formerly of The Singing Kettle) as they embark on a musical odyssey around the globe and back to Linlithgow.

In the four years since their first show the Funbox gang have been pirates, princesses, superheroes, a variety of underwater sea creatures and dino-hunters to name a few guises, and have most recently been singing swinging lasso’s in the Wild West. But now the shades are on, the bling is out and you’re invited to join the band with Pop Princess Anya, Rock Star Kevin, Punk Rocker Gary and Hip-Hop Bonzo in ‘Rocking All Over The World!’

It seems like Fun is the operative word in Funbox as the gang can barely hide the excitement and love they have of performing. “We get to act like kids all day, who wouldn’t love to make a living out of that?” said Anya.

“During the week there’s lots of what we call the ‘boring grown up stuff’ for the day to day running of the business, but as soon as the weekend hits and we’re performing its like having a second childhood all over again!”

Funbox is the brain child of Gary Coupland, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod, who since starting out in 2015 have gone from strength to strength. Funbox offers traditional songs and silliness known and loved by many but with their own brand of manic humour with a modern twist.

“We’ve been described as fresh and edgier than before and the whole family is getting involved. We even had a few grown-up Cowboys and Cowgirls at our Glasgow SEC DVD recording of our other tour that’s running just now - The Wild West Show - back in February,” laughs Gary, who was the Singing Kettle’s music man for 32 years before Funbox was born.

“I’m pretty sure there’ll be a lot of dads out there who will love grabbing their air guitars and unleashing their inner rock star,” added Kevin.

Join the gang as they travel around the world in 80 minutes, creating musical mayhem wherever they go while finding their elusive keys. Packed with favourites like ‘Parlez-Vous’, ’Buy Me A Banana’ and ‘The Music Man’, as well as brand new songs, Rocking All Over The World is the perfect excuse to sing, dance and be a music legend.

Come as a rock star or a pop princess – big people too!

Funbox presents Rocking All Over The World at Linlithgow Academy, Saturday, August 31, 12pm.

Tickets (£12) available from Wilson’s Newsagents, 1 The Vennel, Linlithgow 01506 843 213 (cash only) or Eventbrite.

For more information go to www.funbox.co.uk.