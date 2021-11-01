Have you heard about Linlithgow Palace project?
An online talk on the sounds that would have been heard in Linlithgow Palace more than 500 years ago takes place next week.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:26 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:27 am
‘The Music of Linlithgow Palace in the 15th Century – A Virtual Reality Project’ will take place on Zoom, on November 10, 7.30pm-8pm.
Working closely with game developers, musicologists, architectural historians, and acousticians, the project aimed to recreate the sights and sounds of performance within the Palace chapel in the 1400s, using Virtual Reality. Which visitors to Linlithgow Palace will experience when the palace re-opens.
Tickets are £5 and all profits will go to Linlithgow Museum. A link will be included in your confirmation email.