Have you heard about Linlithgow Palace project?

Imagine it is the 1400s and you are standing in the chapel of Linlithgow Palace.

‘The Music of Linlithgow Palace in the 15th Century – A Virtual Reality Project’ will take place on Zoom, on November 10, 7.30pm-8pm.

Working closely with game developers, musicologists, architectural historians, and acousticians, the project aimed to recreate the sights and sounds of performance within the Palace chapel in the 1400s, using Virtual Reality. Which visitors to Linlithgow Palace will experience when the palace re-opens.