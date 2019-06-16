It’s Royal Highland showtime at Ingliston

Scotland’s premier showcase of farming and rural life launches on Thursday when the 179th Royal Highland Show opens at Ingliston for four action-packed days.

Organisers are advising visitors to plan their visit to take in regular highlights including the Grand Parade and show jumping, as well as new attractions including the Shindig at the Show.

It will see groups of eight attempt to dance the largest ever Eightsome Reel - featuring music by 2015 The Voice winner Steve McCrorie.

Another hugely popular event will be the Clydesdale Celebration, organised by the Clydesdale Horse Society, in a celebration of the breed as the power behind farming for over 100 years.

Tickets to the Show itself can still be bought at a special online discount price until 5pm on Wednesday.

Travel arrangements are said to be better organised than ever before, while for people travelling from Bo’ness there’s a special direct bus trip taking passengers straight to the showground - details at https://bonesscommunitybus.scot/events/

For full details on the show visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.







