It's beginning to look a lot like a...Conifox Adventure Park Christmas Experience!

Get in the festive spirit with Conifox

The festive fun returns in the shape of a walk-about winter wonderland which will have kids of all ages meeting their favourite Christmas characters and collecting stamps in their Christmas passport as they visit each of the sparkling shows.

Kids big and small alike are invited to visit Santa in his magical living room, where you can remind him what you want for Christmas (as if he doesn’t already know), meet his trusted elf Buddy and maybe even take home a little gift.

You don’t have to worry that no one will believe you met him, you can take a photo as evidence!

Running every 15 minutes, once you have seen Santa you might want to visit the four magical shows which will really get you in the spirit. Meet Postman Pete in the North Pole Post Room where you can write and post your letter for Santa to read, visit Patch and Jolly in the Toy Workshop as they make toys to fill Santa’s present sack and then take in the sweet smell of ginger and cinnamon as you enter Mrs Claus’s Kitchen, before helping her to decorate a gingerbread man to take away and eat.

After all that, make sure you take time to venture outdoors to the forest to see the spectacular lights in the Elf Disco Village and show off your dance moves with cheeky elves Sparkle and Waffle. Reindeer Flying School is also back again this year with Rudolph’s cousins, Floss and Flurry and Floss is trying to learn how to fly in time for Christmas Eve.

New for 2021, the must-visit Conifox Christmas Market will be open. Included in the ticket price, there will be plenty of stalls selling, crafts, food and more from local traders.

James Gammell, director of Conifox Adventure Park, said: “We can’t wait to see you again this year and hope you will love the shows and markets as much as we do."

The event runs from November 26 to December 23. Entry is child £19.95; adults £14.95 plus booking fee.

To find out more and to book tickets, visit the Conifox Adventure Park Facebook page @conifoxadventurepark or www.conifox.co.uk.

Remember, after all the fun has been had, just before you go home to hang up the stockings and jingle the bells, why not stop by our shop and pick up a real Christmas tree or beautiful wreath? Its surely not Christmas without either. Ho-ho-hope to see you soon!”

For mummies and daddies… Please allow approximately 2-hours to catch all the Christmas Experience shows and take some extra time to browse the Christmas Market. Tickets are non-transferrable please ensure you check your booking time before confirming tickets.