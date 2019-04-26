Linlithgow Academy exhibition will showcase talented art and design pupils’ work

It’s the culmination of a year of hard work and the chance for pupils to showcase their talent to a wider audience.

And this year’s annual advanced higher art and design exhibition at Linlithgow Academy will be bigger than ever before.

Cellular Data...sculptural jewellery design by Ruby Hudson wihch would give Vivienne Westwood a run for her money!

For the work of 22 S6 pupils will take centre stage, alongside animation reels by S3 pupils and work by higher and national five classes.

The exhibition will be staged in the school’s art department on Thursday, May 9, from 5pm to 7pm.

As well as giving family and friends a chance to view their work, the students will also be vying for the glory of securing one of five prizes up for grabs on the night.

It will also allow the public to catch a glimpse, perhaps, of the next big name in the art, design or fashion world – talented youngsters who may one day go on to give the likes of Banksy, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin or Stella McCartney a run for their money.

Range of Emotions by Rachel Kelsey is one of many portraiture works that can be seen at this year's exhibition in Linlithgow Academy.

Many of the pupils are hoping to go onto art school once they leave the Academy this summer.

Surprisingly, though, not all have designs on a career.

Claire Wright, the art and design teacher who is helping students host the exhibition, explained: “While some of our pupils do plan to pursue a career in the arts, there’s a number who will be following other career paths, such as medicine or psychology.

“But they’ve enjoyed their experiences in the Academy’s art department and have chosen to do the advanced higher as a result.

“I think that speaks volumes about the success of our department.

“It’s an in-depth course and students have to build a folio of work here, in their own studio space.

“We try to prepare pupils for life after school so we don’t chase them to meet deadlines.

“They are given the responsibility to create work on time under their own steam; it’s amazing to watch them flourish and fly.

“Some nights we have to kick them out because they don’t want to go home!

“We’ll be judging their work in the next few days and it won’t be an easy task.

“It’s our biggest ever group of pupils this year and the standard of work is exceptionally high.

“They certainly haven’t made it easy for the four art teachers who’ll be judging!”

The awards ceremony will start at 6pm on May 9.

The Provost Lindsay Trophy, commemorating Kenneth Lindsay who was Provincial Grand Master of the Linlithgowshire Lodge, is presented to the expressive art winner.

The Dyers Cloth Trophy is presented by the Fraternity of Dyers for excellence in the field of design.

And the Linlithgow Art Collective, in association with Cass Arts, will present three prizes for excellence to an overall winner and two runners up.

Claire said: “Peter Scott, who left us in January and is now at Graeme High School in Falkirk, offered to continue to present the collective art prizes.

“He was working with some of the students before he left so he’s had some input into the judging too.”

As for the work on show this year, exhibition visitors can expect to see a diverse selection of art and design.

And although it will be on display on the top floor, a lift means it is accessible to all.

Claire added: “Everyone is welcome to come along. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to showcase their work but also for the public to see some very talented young artists and designers.

“As well as their folio work, which is pretty diverse and explores some quite personal themes, some of the pupils’ research books will also be on display.

“Pupils have to research artists and designers as part of the course and create a book, some of which are works of art in themselves.

“We really do have some incredible talent this year.”

Why not pop in and see for yourself on May 9?