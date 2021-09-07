Live wrestling returns to Linlithgow

Promotional poster.

The ‘W3L Wrestling Showdown: Live and Unlocked’ event is on at Linlithgow Academy Sports Hall on Friday, September 17. Doors 6.15pm, bell 6.45pm.

All the W3L stars will be returning, including W3L Champion Mike Musso, Showdown champion Kevin Williams and women’s champion Emily Hayden.

The main event of the evening will see a tag team spectacle as Big Bobby Roberts and Lou King Sharp team up to face Taylor Bryden and Euan G Mackie.