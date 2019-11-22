Santa visits on track this Christmas season at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway

A highlight of the festive season for many, the Santa steam trains are back for 2019 from next weekend.

Thousands of young visitors and their families will be heading to the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway this Christmas season (Saturdays and Sundays, from November 30 to December 22) for some festive fun on the train.

So popular are these trains that some are already fully booked but there are tickets left so book now and don’t miss out.

The Bo’ness route takes about an hour on a seven mile round journey to Birkhill, where Santa will meet all the children on the train and give each one a gift.

Decorated carriages and seasonal songs create a festive atmosphere for a visit from Santa, who will present a gift to each child aboard.

And adults are not left out as complimentary refreshments are available for them at Bo’ness Station.

Visitors pay special fares for this event which is £15 for all (infants 17 months and under on the date of travel are free).

This includes a return train journey, a visit from Santa with gift for each child, on train sweet treats for the children, complimentary refreshments for adults, a visit to the Museum of Scottish Railways, free parking and access to the Station Buffet and gift shop.

The Scottish Railway Preservation Society, who are the operators of this annual event, are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the site over the festive period.

Amanda Kilburn, business development Director at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, is looking forward to this year’s Santa trains.

She said: “Why not start Christmas festivities early and treat the family to a wonderful visit to see Santa Claus aboard a steam train on the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway?

“Our Santa Steam trains are as popular as ever and we have been planning them for months.

“These trains are a lovely way to combine the nostalgia of steam with a treat for the children to make a really great outing.

“Our volunteers look forward to this exciting event, it is such a great atmosphere.”

Pre-booking for seats is essential, see www.bkrailway.co.uk for full details.

Trains will be running on Saturdays and Sundays from November 30, leaving from Bo’ness at 10.30am, 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm.